StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Bradesco Corretora

Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Bradesco Corretora currently has $53.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $42.00.

STNE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup started coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised StoneCo from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub raised StoneCo from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered StoneCo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on StoneCo from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.58.

NASDAQ:STNE opened at $52.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.40 and a beta of 2.28. StoneCo has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $60.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.86. StoneCo had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 26.52%. As a group, analysts expect that StoneCo will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 34,940 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,844,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

