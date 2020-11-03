STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Upgraded by HC Wainwright to Buy

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) was upgraded by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SSKN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SSKN opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.44. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $2.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.30. The firm has a market cap of $41.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 2.30.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 million. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 15.01%. As a group, research analysts predict that STRATA Skin Sciences will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN) by 44.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,685,062 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,434,061 shares during the quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned approximately 13.90% of STRATA Skin Sciences worth $5,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 30.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the therapeutic and aesthetic dermatology market. The company operates through three segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures, Dermatology Procedures Equipment, and Dermatology Imaging. Its products include XTRAC laser and VTRAC excimer lamp systems used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions; the STRATAPEN MicroSystems, a micropigmentation device; and Nordlys, a multi-technology aesthetic laser device for treating vascular and pigmented lesions.

