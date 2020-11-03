Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target Raised to $253.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $243.00 to $253.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SYK. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a market perform rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $219.85.

NYSE SYK opened at $202.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $76.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.37. Stryker has a one year low of $124.54 and a one year high of $227.39.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Stryker will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 23,195 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker during the third quarter worth $200,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Stryker by 2.4% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 75,936 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 7.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,816 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of Stryker by 2.3% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 66,571 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,871,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

