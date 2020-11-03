(STZ.B) (STZ.B) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 5th

(STZ.B) (NYSE:STZ.B) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of 0.68 per share on Friday, November 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th.

STZ.B stock opened at $170.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.27. The firm has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 0.87. (STZ.B) has a 1 year low of $107.51 and a 1 year high of $211.39.

(STZ.B) (NYSE:STZ.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter. (STZ.B) had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised (STZ.B) from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

About (STZ.B)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

