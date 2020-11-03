Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) had its price target increased by Roth Capital from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVA opened at $26.02 on Friday. Sunnova Energy International has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $33.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.17 and a 200-day moving average of $20.84.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director C Park Shaper sold 53,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $1,416,504.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $140,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,763,998 shares of company stock worth $329,505,367.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 118.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,180,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,892,000 after acquiring an additional 640,692 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 306.2% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 837,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,300,000 after acquiring an additional 631,459 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 89.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,304,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,260,000 after acquiring an additional 616,274 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 152.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 581,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after acquiring an additional 351,087 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 42.8% during the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 673,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,502,000 after acquiring an additional 202,071 shares during the period.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

