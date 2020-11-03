Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its price target hoisted by Roth Capital from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.71.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

NYSE NOVA opened at $26.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Sunnova Energy International has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $33.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 1.36.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.