Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $23.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.11. Super Micro Computer has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $33.30.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $896.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Super Micro Computer will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

