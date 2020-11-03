Superdry plc (SDRY.L) (LON:SDRY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Superdry plc (SDRY.L) (LON:SDRY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 277.50 ($3.63).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of Superdry plc (SDRY.L) in a report on Monday.

In other news, insider Julian Dunkerton acquired 148,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.83) per share, with a total value of £207,447.80 ($271,031.88). Also, insider Alastair Miller bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.78) per share, with a total value of £27,200 ($35,536.97). In the last three months, insiders bought 348,531 shares of company stock valued at $50,872,869.

LON:SDRY opened at GBX 166 ($2.17) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $129.85 million and a P/E ratio of -0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 524.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 159.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 140.91. Superdry plc has a 12-month low of GBX 60.10 ($0.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 529 ($6.91).

About Superdry plc (SDRY.L)

Superdry Plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment operates stores, concessions, and various Internet sites, which sell company's own brand and third party clothing, footwear, and accessories.

