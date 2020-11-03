Sykes Enterprises (SYKE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect Sykes Enterprises to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $416.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.31 million. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sykes Enterprises to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYKE opened at $35.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Sykes Enterprises has a 1 year low of $22.12 and a 1 year high of $38.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.17.

A number of research firms recently commented on SYKE. TheStreet upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

In other news, EVP Lawrence Zingale sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $150,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and customer engagement solutions and services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

