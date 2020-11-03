Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Acquired by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 13.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.6% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 13,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 9.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 287.5% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 690,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,940,000 after buying an additional 512,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYY. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sysco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sysco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sysco from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Sysco from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $57.09 on Tuesday. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The company had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $65,715.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,225,453.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $603,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,735,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

