Systemax (NYSE:SYX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Systemax (NYSE:SYX) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $33.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Systemax Inc. is a direct marketer of brand name and private label products, including personal desktop computers, notebook computers, computer related products, and industrial products, in North America and Europe. The Company assembles its own PCs and sell them under the trademarks Systemax, Tiger and Ultra. In addition, they market and sell computers manufactured by other leading companies. The Company’s multi-faceted marketing plan features Internet, relationship marketing, and inbound catalog sales. “

Separately, Sidoti upped their price target on Systemax from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Shares of SYX stock opened at $29.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.64. Systemax has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $29.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.36.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.24. Systemax had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 5.22%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Systemax will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Systemax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Systemax by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 14,701 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Systemax by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 8,266 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Systemax by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Systemax by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 246,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Systemax by 20.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 5,231 shares during the period. 29.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Systemax

Systemax Inc operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

