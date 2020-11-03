Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stake Lowered by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,263 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 141.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 942.3% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 271 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in Target by 745.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 338 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on TGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “focus list” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Target from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.57.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.28, for a total value of $383,694.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 5,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.17, for a total transaction of $863,090.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,789 shares of company stock worth $23,084,422. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target stock opened at $154.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $90.17 and a 12 month high of $167.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.81.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

See Also: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.