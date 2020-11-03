TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Given New $75.00 Price Target at TD Securities

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

TRP has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered TC Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on TC Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on TC Energy from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. US Capital Advisors initiated coverage on TC Energy in a report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised TC Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TC Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.82.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $38.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.68. TC Energy has a one year low of $32.37 and a one year high of $57.92.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 33.69%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TC Energy will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.608 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 77.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 197,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,746,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,298,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,910,788 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,972,000 after acquiring an additional 246,328 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 20,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 362,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,505,000 after acquiring an additional 80,107 shares in the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

