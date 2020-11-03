Team Finance (TEAM) Price Hits $1.39 on Exchanges

Team Finance (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. During the last seven days, Team Finance has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. One Team Finance token can currently be bought for $1.39 or 0.00010290 BTC on major exchanges. Team Finance has a market capitalization of $734,673.48 and approximately $15,709.00 worth of Team Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Team Finance

Team Finance (CRYPTO:TEAM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 11th, 2016. Team Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 529,130 tokens. Team Finance’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin. The official website for Team Finance is team.finance.

Team Finance Token Trading

Team Finance can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Team Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Team Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Team Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

