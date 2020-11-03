Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) Receives Neutral Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TEF. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Telefonica in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telefonica from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Telefonica in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Telefonica in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Telefonica in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.00.

TEF stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -340.00, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19. Telefonica has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $7.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.32.

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Telefonica had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.31 billion. Research analysts forecast that Telefonica will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonica by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,185,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,352,000 after purchasing an additional 731,357 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Telefonica by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 849,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 33,755 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Telefonica by 308.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 755,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after acquiring an additional 570,383 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Telefonica by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 541,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 15,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Telefonica by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 303,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 7,069 shares in the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

