Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TEF. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Telefonica in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Telefonica in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Telefonica in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut Telefonica from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Telefonica from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telefonica currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.00.

Shares of Telefonica stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. Telefonica has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $7.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day moving average is $4.32. The stock has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -340.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.31 billion. Telefonica had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 0.39%. Analysts predict that Telefonica will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Telefonica by 29.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,185,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,352,000 after buying an additional 731,357 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Telefonica by 4.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 849,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 33,755 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Telefonica by 308.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 755,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 570,383 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Telefonica by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 541,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 15,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Telefonica by 2.4% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 303,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares during the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

