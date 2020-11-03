TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Short Interest Update

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,850,000 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the September 30th total of 4,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

TU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on TELUS from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Veritas Investment Research raised TELUS to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on TELUS in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on TELUS from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.56.

Shares of NYSE TU opened at $17.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.39. TELUS has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $20.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 9.53%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 36,003 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 50,466 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 13,851 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,778 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 20,242 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

