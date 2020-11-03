Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Shares Sold by KAMES CAPITAL plc

KAMES CAPITAL plc decreased its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 719,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 104,512 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc owned 0.43% of Teradyne worth $57,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Teradyne during the second quarter worth approximately $13,395,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 20.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,062,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,415,000 after purchasing an additional 525,141 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 12.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,689,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,248,000 after purchasing an additional 297,111 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 9.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,298,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $194,239,000 after purchasing an additional 194,716 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 137.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,024,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,273 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $1,358,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,783 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,204.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Tufano sold 15,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,437,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,361,626. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,045 shares of company stock valued at $4,558,583. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

TER opened at $89.70 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $42.87 and a one year high of $93.44.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $819.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.87 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TER shares. 140166 raised Teradyne from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Teradyne from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Teradyne from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Teradyne from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.38.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

