Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Raised to Strong-Buy at Cfra

Cfra upgraded shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, AR Network reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Tesla from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Nord/LB reiterated a sell rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $451.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $246.31.

Shares of TSLA opened at $400.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $379.64 billion, a PE ratio of 1,042.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $423.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.13. Tesla has a 12-month low of $61.85 and a 12-month high of $502.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.44, for a total transaction of $581,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,460,527.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.17, for a total transaction of $1,872,448.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,203 shares in the company, valued at $8,164,539.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,064 shares of company stock valued at $52,323,819 in the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 164.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 65 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

