The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Raises Dividend to $0.53 Per Share

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

The Estée Lauder Companies has increased its dividend payment by 42.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years.

EL opened at $223.85 on Tuesday. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $137.01 and a 1-year high of $237.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $220.74 and a 200-day moving average of $199.65.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Argus increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.65.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 183,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.29, for a total transaction of $40,677,970.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,764,194.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total transaction of $824,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 372,567 shares of company stock worth $81,248,019 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

