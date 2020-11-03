The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Given New $259.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $248.00 to $259.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EL. DA Davidson raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $231.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.20.

Shares of EL stock opened at $223.85 on Tuesday. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $137.01 and a 52-week high of $237.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.77 billion, a PE ratio of 122.32, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.65.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 21,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.44, for a total value of $4,616,448.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,435.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total value of $824,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 372,567 shares of company stock valued at $81,248,019 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 312.5% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

