The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.45-1.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.73. The Estée Lauder Companies also updated its Q2 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.45-1.60 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EL. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Argus upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $228.65.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $223.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $220.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $80.77 billion, a PE ratio of 122.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.78. The Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $137.01 and a twelve month high of $237.82.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 46.60%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total transaction of $824,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,822. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 9,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.28, for a total value of $2,060,126.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 250,910 shares in the company, valued at $54,768,634.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 372,567 shares of company stock worth $81,248,019. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

