The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on XONE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The ExOne from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. B. Riley assumed coverage on The ExOne in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a hold rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on The ExOne from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on The ExOne from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.94.

Shares of XONE opened at $9.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.94. The stock has a market cap of $179.99 million, a PE ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 2.39. The ExOne has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 million. The ExOne had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The ExOne will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Irvin sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $301,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 31.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The ExOne by 25.9% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,062,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,650,000 after buying an additional 835,326 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in The ExOne by 472.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in The ExOne in the third quarter valued at $138,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The ExOne during the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of The ExOne by 316.0% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The ExOne Company Profile

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

