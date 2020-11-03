The ExOne (XONE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect The ExOne to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.13. The ExOne had a negative net margin of 27.37% and a negative return on equity of 31.00%. The firm had revenue of $11.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 million. On average, analysts expect The ExOne to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get The ExOne alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:XONE opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.99 million, a P/E ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The ExOne has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $16.89.

In related news, Director John Irvin sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $301,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on The ExOne from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of The ExOne in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of The ExOne from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The ExOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.94.

The ExOne Company Profile

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for The ExOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ExOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.