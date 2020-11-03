The Manitowoc (MTW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.42 million. The Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 1.49%. On average, analysts expect The Manitowoc to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get The Manitowoc alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MTW opened at $7.86 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average of $9.58. The company has a market capitalization of $271.34 million, a PE ratio of 43.67 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.10. The Manitowoc has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $17.78.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTW. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of The Manitowoc in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of The Manitowoc from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Manitowoc in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The Manitowoc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

About The Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and a hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for The Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.