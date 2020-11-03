The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Garner Asset Management Corp

Garner Asset Management Corp cut its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of The Mosaic by 964.1% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in The Mosaic by 32.9% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in The Mosaic by 69.4% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in The Mosaic during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in The Mosaic by 1,989.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cleveland Research raised The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on The Mosaic from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet raised The Mosaic from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on The Mosaic from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.34.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $19.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.09. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61, a PEG ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The Mosaic had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

