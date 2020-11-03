The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised The ODP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised The ODP from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

Shares of The ODP stock opened at $20.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.29. The ODP has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $29.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.83.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. The ODP had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 10.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The ODP will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The ODP in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The ODP in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The ODP in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The ODP by 9.0% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 16,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of The ODP in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

The ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

