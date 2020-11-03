The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Opus Capital Group LLC

Opus Capital Group LLC reduced its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 152.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 198.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

PNC stock opened at $114.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.41 and a 12 month high of $161.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.09.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PNC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.47.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.