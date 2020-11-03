The Shyft Group (SHYF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) is scheduled to release its Q3 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect The Shyft Group to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. The Shyft Group has set its Q3 guidance at $0.36-0.42 EPS and its Q3 2020

IntraDay guidance at 0.36-0.42 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The Shyft Group had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $123.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect The Shyft Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SHYF stock opened at $19.28 on Tuesday. The Shyft Group has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.69 million, a P/E ratio of -62.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.05.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of The Shyft Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

