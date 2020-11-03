The Trade Desk (TTD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect The Trade Desk to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. The Trade Desk has set its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.03 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect The Trade Desk to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $559.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $549.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $426.81. The firm has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.47, a P/E/G ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.44. The Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $136.00 and a 52 week high of $675.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 83 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.01, for a total value of $35,109.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,728,806.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.67, for a total value of $742,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,870,101.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,549 shares of company stock valued at $2,310,205. 13.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TTD shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on The Trade Desk from $300.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on The Trade Desk from $210.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Trade Desk from $320.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on The Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $447.07.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.