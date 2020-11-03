Theravance Biopharma (TBPH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.98) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $15.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.05 million. On average, analysts expect Theravance Biopharma to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $18.59 on Tuesday. Theravance Biopharma has a 52-week low of $14.48 and a 52-week high of $31.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.46 and its 200 day moving average is $21.39.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TBPH. ValuEngine cut Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised Theravance Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Theravance Biopharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Theravance Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.13.

In other news, insider Brett K. Haumann sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $457,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 307,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,629,844.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 17,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $307,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

