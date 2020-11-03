Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ cut its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 2.9% of Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.0% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 942 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.9% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% in the third quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $480.55 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $490.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $190.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.01, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $451.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $393.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total transaction of $4,799,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,759,398.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 3,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.82, for a total value of $1,397,602.34. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,318,602.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,337 shares of company stock valued at $15,440,522 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TMO. Argus lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $481.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, July 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $432.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $476.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

