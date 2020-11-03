TheStreet Upgrades Under Armour (NYSE:UA) to “C-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UA) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on UA. 140166 upgraded shares of Under Armour to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.11.

NYSE UA opened at $12.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.38. Under Armour has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $19.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.37.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.23. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 15.21%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 14.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 691,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 87,353 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Under Armour in the first quarter worth $589,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Under Armour in the first quarter worth $485,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Under Armour in the second quarter worth $871,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Under Armour by 464.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,000,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,849,000 after acquiring an additional 823,775 shares in the last quarter. 35.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

