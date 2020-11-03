THG Holdings plc (THG.L) (LON:THG) Now Covered by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital assumed coverage on shares of THG Holdings plc (THG.L) (LON:THG) in a report published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 750 ($9.80) target price on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 865 ($11.30) price target on shares of THG Holdings plc (THG.L) in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Get THG Holdings plc (THG.L) alerts:

THG opened at GBX 652.80 ($8.53) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion and a PE ratio of -0.59. THG Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 565.30 ($7.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 787.80 ($10.29).

In related news, insider Matthew Moulding sold 10,833,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.53), for a total transaction of £54,165,560 ($70,767,650.90).

About THG Holdings plc (THG.L)

THG Holdings plc operates as an online retailer and technology company. It offers nutrition, beauty, consumer, and luxury products. The company operates 178 localized websites retailing goods in 169 countries. It also offers website development, online advertising, warehouse and distribution, web hosting, and translation and interpretation services; operates a hairdressing salon and hotels; and produces visual content.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for THG Holdings plc (THG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THG Holdings plc (THG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.