Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Thomson Reuters from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.90.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Shares of TRI opened at $79.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.95. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of $52.23 and a one year high of $83.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.50.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 27.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRI. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 4,434.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16,051 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 267.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.02% of the company’s stock.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.