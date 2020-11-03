thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

TKAMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded thyssenkrupp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered thyssenkrupp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, October 16th.

thyssenkrupp stock opened at $4.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.09. thyssenkrupp has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $15.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average of $6.63.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.80. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. thyssenkrupp had a negative return on equity of 128.64% and a negative net margin of 6.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that thyssenkrupp will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current year.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

