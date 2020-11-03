ToaCoin (TOA) Price Up 0.4% This Week

ToaCoin (CURRENCY:TOA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. ToaCoin has a market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $9.00 worth of ToaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ToaCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, C-CEX and Cryptopia. During the last week, ToaCoin has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ToaCoin

ToaCoin (CRYPTO:TOA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. ToaCoin’s total supply is 9,361,725,054 coins and its circulating supply is 8,994,021,185 coins. The Reddit community for ToaCoin is /r/TOACoin_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ToaCoin’s official website is www.toacoin.com. ToaCoin’s official Twitter account is @toacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ToaCoin Coin Trading

ToaCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, C-CEX, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ToaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ToaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ToaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

