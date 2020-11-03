Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ cut its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply accounts for 1.9% of Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Truewealth LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 120,619 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $17,863,673.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,961,502.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,311 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,753,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,485 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 163,825 shares of company stock worth $24,535,604. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $133.40 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $63.89 and a 12-month high of $157.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.89. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.24. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Stephens upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Edward Jones cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.15.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

