TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) (TA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) to post earnings of C$0.09 per share for the quarter.

TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$437.00 million for the quarter.

TA stock opened at C$8.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.60. TransAlta Co. has a 1-year low of C$5.32 and a 1-year high of C$11.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04.

Several analysts have weighed in on TA shares. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.64.

About TransAlta Co. (TA.TO)

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

