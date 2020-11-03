TransAlta (TAC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect TransAlta to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $315.26 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 4.74%. On average, analysts expect TransAlta to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TAC stock opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. TransAlta has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.10.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TAC shares. CIBC cut shares of TransAlta from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. AltaCorp Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of TransAlta in a report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransAlta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.15.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.