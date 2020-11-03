TransMedics Group (TMDX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 143.93% and a negative return on equity of 49.98%. On average, analysts expect TransMedics Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

TMDX stock opened at $11.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 11.45 and a quick ratio of 10.54. TransMedics Group has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.05. The stock has a market cap of $323.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.94.

In related news, VP John F. Carey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $35,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,468. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransMedics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.