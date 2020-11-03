Trevali Mining (TV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$59.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$71.40 million.

Shares of TV stock opened at C$0.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.11. Trevali Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.06 and a twelve month high of C$0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $109.78 million and a P/E ratio of -0.52.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TV shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining to C$0.05 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Eight Capital lowered shares of Trevali Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$0.10 price objective on shares of Trevali Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.18.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Burkina Faso, Namibia, Canada, and Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in the Perkoa mine located in the Sanguie Province, Burkina Faso; Rosh Pinah mine located in southwestern Namibia; Caribou mine located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander mine located to the northeast of Lima, Peru.

