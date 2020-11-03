Trex (NYSE:TREX) PT Raised to $75.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Trex from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trex in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Trex from $50.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Trex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.96.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $71.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 49.99 and a beta of 1.58. Trex has a 1-year low of $28.11 and a 1-year high of $81.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.99.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Trex had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The firm had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Trex will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Trex in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Trex in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trex by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trex in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Trex in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. 99.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

