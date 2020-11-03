Tribal Group plc (TRB.L) (TRB) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 5th

Tribal Group plc (TRB.L) (LON:TRB) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON TRB opened at GBX 64 ($0.84) on Tuesday. Tribal Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 40 ($0.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 76.48 ($1.00). The firm has a market cap of $124.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 63.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 58.91.

About Tribal Group plc (TRB.L)

Tribal Group plc provides education related systems and solutions, and educational consultancy services in the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Student Management Systems (SMS), i-graduate, and Quality Assurance Solutions (QAS).

