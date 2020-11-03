Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Opus Capital Group LLC

Opus Capital Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 35,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the second quarter worth about $2,817,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 164.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 12.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,590,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,735,000 after purchasing an additional 396,524 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Truist Financial by 7.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,158,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,620,000 after purchasing an additional 228,155 shares during the period. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 7,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $283,884.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, July 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.68.

NYSE:TFC opened at $43.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

