Truist Increases Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target to $346.00

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its price objective raised by Truist from $277.00 to $346.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $275.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $323.70.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $315.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.47. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1 year low of $130.12 and a 1 year high of $326.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.64, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $259.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 79.05%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 3,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.40, for a total transaction of $855,030.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,822 shares in the company, valued at $35,623,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 1,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total transaction of $349,624.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,279,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,610 shares of company stock valued at $24,805,571. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 40,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 232,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 8.2% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 30,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 239.9% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.