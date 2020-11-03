Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) had its price target boosted by Lake Street Capital from $67.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

TRUP has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Trupanion from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Trupanion from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trupanion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Trupanion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Trupanion from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.29.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Shares of TRUP stock opened at $78.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Trupanion has a fifty-two week low of $22.48 and a fifty-two week high of $95.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,564.51 and a beta of 1.54.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Trupanion had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $130.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trupanion will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $255,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Asher Bearman sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.22, for a total value of $28,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,796 shares in the company, valued at $490,807.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,693 shares of company stock worth $7,659,780. 13.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trupanion during the third quarter valued at $143,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Trupanion by 461.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 5,795 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Trupanion in the third quarter worth about $2,538,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Trupanion in the third quarter worth about $544,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,741,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.