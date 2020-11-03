Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) PT Raised to $85.00

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) had its price target boosted by Lake Street Capital from $67.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

TRUP has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Trupanion from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Northland Securities downgraded Trupanion from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim downgraded Trupanion from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trupanion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Trupanion from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.29.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Shares of TRUP stock opened at $78.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Trupanion has a fifty-two week low of $22.48 and a fifty-two week high of $95.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,564.51 and a beta of 1.54.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Trupanion had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $130.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trupanion will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $255,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Asher Bearman sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.22, for a total value of $28,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,796 shares in the company, valued at $490,807.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,693 shares of company stock worth $7,659,780. 13.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRUP. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Trupanion by 6.2% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the first quarter worth $237,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the first quarter worth $81,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Trupanion by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 577,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the second quarter worth $205,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.