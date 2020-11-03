Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trupanion, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer monthly subscription service provider of a medical insurance plan for cats and dogs. It operates primarily in Canada, Puerto Rico, and the United States. The Company serves pet owners and veterinarians. Trupanion, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TRUP. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Trupanion from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Trupanion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Trupanion from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Trupanion from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Trupanion from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.29.

Trupanion stock opened at $78.21 on Friday. Trupanion has a 12-month low of $22.48 and a 12-month high of $95.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,564.51 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Trupanion had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $130.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Trupanion’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Trupanion will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Trupanion news, insider Gavin Friedman sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $95,634.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,737.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Asher Bearman sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.22, for a total transaction of $28,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,807.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,659,780. 13.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in Trupanion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 8.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 61.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 373,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,944,000 after purchasing an additional 141,982 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trupanion during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 15.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

