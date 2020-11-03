Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trupanion, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer monthly subscription service provider of a medical insurance plan for cats and dogs. It operates primarily in Canada, Puerto Rico, and the United States. The Company serves pet owners and veterinarians. Trupanion, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TRUP. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Trupanion from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Trupanion from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Trupanion from $67.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Trupanion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Trupanion from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.29.

TRUP opened at $78.21 on Friday. Trupanion has a 1 year low of $22.48 and a 1 year high of $95.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 1,564.51 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Trupanion had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $130.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trupanion will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trupanion news, insider Gavin Friedman sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $95,634.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,737.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Asher Bearman sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.22, for a total transaction of $28,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,807.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,659,780. 13.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in Trupanion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Trupanion by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Trupanion by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 373,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,944,000 after buying an additional 141,982 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Trupanion by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

